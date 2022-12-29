ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Ed Reed Hired As Bethune-Cookman University Head Football Coach

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago

Ed Reed has been named the 16th head football coach at Bethune Cookman University. The news was announced by the institution on Tuesday (Dec. 27). According to CBS , the 44-year-old most recently worked as the “Chief of Staff” and senior football advisor at the University of Miami.

The NFL Hall of Famer was previously an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

His on-field career includes becoming a top player while at Miami, becoming the 2001 Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and leading the Hurricanes to the national championship during that season. In the NFL, Reed’s accomplishments include 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens , a Super Bowl title, Defensive Player of the Year, nine Pro Bowl selections, and five All-Pro nods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYwHc_0jxshn2p00
Ed Reed speaks during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio.
Bethune-Cookman, a Historically Black University in Daytona Beach, Fla. fired former head football coach Terry Sims after seven seasons with the team. The decision was announced in November 2022 by Athletic Director Reggie Theus.

“Discussions about the progress and future of our football program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in a different direction,” expressed Theus in an official statement. “We sincerely appreciate Coach Sims service to the University and wish him the best.”

At the time, the Wildcats revealed an immediate search for a replacement.

“B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help re-position our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field.”

