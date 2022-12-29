Read full article on original website
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Disney World Ride Too Heavy, Gets Stuck With Guests On Board
One Disney Guest recently shared how a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom got stuck because of the extent of the load on the vehicle. Pick any Theme Park of the four at Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort; any Disney Park is known to be an incredible place for a Disney vacation. They help the Disney Resort live up to its moniker, “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
Longtime Disney World roller coaster to temporarily close in 2023
The roller coaster selection at Disney World will be a bit less “rockin’” in 2023.
What’s Driving the New Minimalist Design Trend at Walt Disney World?
With the recent refurbishment of many Disney Parks Resort locations, fans have noticed a growing trend towards neutral colors, minimalist decor, and simplistic theming in comparison to past design projects released by the Walt Disney Company via Walt Disney Imagineering. But why?. Of course, Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) has handled...
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
I'm a lifelong Disney World annual passholder who grew up 2 miles away from the parks. Here are 12 things I love to do there.
I've been visiting the Orlando theme parks my whole life with a Florida-resident annual pass, and there are things I see, do, and eat every visit.
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year
The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World
Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
The Future of Disney Is Here With ‘Walt Disney World: The Movie: The Official Movie Novelization’
Note: The following article is a work of satire. There are a lot of websites out there that will give you the latest news and updates on everything that’s hip and happening at Walt Disney World, but we here at Disney Tips have always had a leg up on the competition. You see, because we were the only people who went to see Brad Bird’s 2015 film Tomorrowland, we know a secret.
Feature Pools Closing For Refurbishment in January at Three Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
As previously reported, the “feature” (or main) pools will be closing for refurbishment at three Walt Disney World Resorts in January 2023. The Feature Pool at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be closed for refurbishment from January 9, 2023, through early April 2023. This will include the whirlpool spas.
