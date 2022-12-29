Lueritha Mann told Milwaukee news station TMJ4 that she's in disbelief her grandson could shoot and kill her daughter Lueritha Mann believes her grandson should "pay for" what he did after the 10-year-old allegedly killed his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The grandmother told TMJ4 Milwaukee that she is in disbelief that the boy, who she says has had long-diagnosed "rage issues," allegedly killed his mother 44-year-old Quiana Mann last month. "I can't believe he did it," Lueritha told the station in an interview. The boy's aunt, Rhonda...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO