Milwaukee, WI

Chad Cespuglio
3d ago

Now can we allow our police officers to do their jobs!!?? Now will the prosecutor's and Attorney General do their jobs by actually prosecuting criminals, no matter who they are!!!??? Stop letting them back on the streets with no bail or idiotic signature bonds!!! We need strong law enforcement all around working together to protect our communities.

Ela 88
3d ago

I hope they both get 50 years. And since they are so young make their parents pay restitution to the remaining family. Parents need to be held accontable for not raising their children with common sense, respect and basic right from wrong. Stop having kids or raise them. No more absent parents.

WISN

Milwaukee police investigating several overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee investigating a double shooting just before 3 a.m. outside of Walker's Lounge near 5th and Pierce streets in the Walker's Point neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured, but both are expected to survive. It's unclear right now what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNDU

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two people shot, killed inside Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine. Police said they were called to the bar at 11th Street and Washington Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Officers found a chaotic scene. The names of the victims will not be released...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Grandmother of 10-Year-Old Charged with Fatally Shooting his Mom Says 'I Can't Believe He Did It'

Lueritha Mann told Milwaukee news station TMJ4 that she's in disbelief her grandson could shoot and kill her daughter Lueritha Mann believes her grandson should "pay for" what he did after the 10-year-old allegedly killed his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The grandmother told TMJ4 Milwaukee that she is in disbelief that the boy, who she says has had long-diagnosed "rage issues," allegedly killed his mother 44-year-old Quiana Mann last month. "I can't believe he did it," Lueritha told the station in an interview. The boy's aunt, Rhonda...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged

A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI

