Yardbarker
Wyoming TE Jackson Marcotte calls it a career
Wyoming run-blocking tight end Jackson Marcotte announced Saturday that he won't return for his final season of eligibility and is ending his football career. Marcotte played 35 games (14 starts) from 2019-22 for Wyoming and endured two major knee injuries -- tearing the ACL in both 2019 and 2020. He caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Sheridan Media
Local Sports Year in Review / Cowboy Football v Ohio University in the Arizona Bowl Today
SPORTS YEAR IN REVIEW – Sheridan county high school sports teams had a lot of success in 2022 and won their share of state championship trophies, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the sports year in review. COWBOY FOOTBALL – There are five college football bowl games today this...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
Sheridan Media
UW Trying To Ease Nursing Educator Shortage
Nursing shortages have hit a lot of medical facilities in many places, but the University of Wyoming says part of the problem is that there’s not enough educators to get nurses ready for a career in health care. Lately, the University has been trying to address that situation. Earlier...
Cheyenne, Laramie Could Get Six Inches Of Snow With Storm
Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne community welcomes new year with ball drop, festivities
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — More than a hundred Cheyenne community members gathered in the Depot Plaza on Saturday night to eat, laugh and celebrate the new year. From 11:30 p.m. to midnight, people of all ages waited to watch the city’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop. During the event, a brightly lit orb dangled from a crane set up in the plaza was slowly lowered to the ground.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm to complicate travel; Cheyenne to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
capcity.news
High winds, snow chances to mark end of 2022, start of 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 will go out like a lion with roaring winds and snowfall if the forecast holds up. Today, Dec. 30, started out a bit chilly, but will warm to a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Windspeeds may be higher in parts, especially to the west of Cheyenne along Interstate 80.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
wyo4news.com
Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in
January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
