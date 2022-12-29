ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
constance hall
3d ago

It is no surprise that when your campaign receives millions of dollars in out-of-state donations that Sanders would give appointments to people who are from out of state.

Dont Worry Be Happy.
2d ago

Going to Out of state,? A Governor? Who misled the Americans. Betrayal to the educators of Arkansas! ? How much does Florida gets paid compared to the educators In Arkansas? Follow the MONEY!

Doug Shuff
3d ago

So Arkansas is now the brunt of even more jokes . WTF Arkansas has a failing Education System that is only going to get worse. Teachers have already been leaving in droves and this will make it much worse. Ever ask the question Why Is Florida hiring uncertified Teachers ?

askflagler.com

Former Flagler Superintendent Jacob Oliva Picked for Arkansas Education Secretary

LITTLE ROCK – Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva has been selected as the next Secretary of Education for the state of Arkansas in a decision process that was completed this week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor-elect of Arkansas, praised Oliva’s tenure in Florida’s Department of Education in her confirmation of Oliva’s selection.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
