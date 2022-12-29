ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jets Week 17 report card: Mike LaFleur put himself on hot seat

Grading the Jets’ 23-6 Week 17 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in Sunday. Offense This was another terrible performance in a must-win game. The Jets have now gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown. The Jets moved the ball on several drives but could not find the end zone. QB Mike White (23 of 46, 240 yards, 2 INTs, 47.4 rating) was terrible. White’s throws were off all day. It may have been the broken ribs or the Seahawks’ defense. Whatever it was, he wasn’t good. The offensive line gave up four sacks. The running game was better, but still...
KXAN

Ehlinger with an NFL first in loss to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs. Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy