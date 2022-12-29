Grading the Jets’ 23-6 Week 17 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in Sunday. Offense This was another terrible performance in a must-win game. The Jets have now gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown. The Jets moved the ball on several drives but could not find the end zone. QB Mike White (23 of 46, 240 yards, 2 INTs, 47.4 rating) was terrible. White’s throws were off all day. It may have been the broken ribs or the Seahawks’ defense. Whatever it was, he wasn’t good. The offensive line gave up four sacks. The running game was better, but still...

9 MINUTES AGO