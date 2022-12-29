ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Minneapolis homicide, 80th in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Friday night on the east side of downtown. The shooting death happened as city leaders reported that more than 1,000 were confiscated in 2022. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday near Hennepin Health Care and US...
Minnetonka man sentenced for role in St. Cloud drive-by shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Minnetonka man has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Ca’Mari Smith, 21, was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He’ll receive credit for 495 days served in the county jail. According to...
Man fatally wounded on east side of downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the east side of downtown Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened around 9 p.m. near Hennepin Health Care and US Bank Stadium. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a running vehicle in a...
4th person charged in Mall of America shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at Mall of America. A 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of...
