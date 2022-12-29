ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Discount Bin Store Draws Huge Crowds

If you are looking for a good deal, a new store in Lakeland is just the place to find it. Bin Hub in North Lakeland is a bargain buyer’s best way to spend the day. Located at 1100 Griffin Road, the store offers receptacles full of leftover items from major retailers.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million

6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Smoke Fades & Embers Cool as Dr. BBQ the Restaurant Serves It’s Last Meal

World Food Championships Certified Food Judge #1541. Certified Chili Judge #62 by the International Chili Society. Certified Steak Judge #1562 by the Steak Cookoff Association. Certified Pizza Judge #14 by the Pizza Cookoff Association. Rouxbe Culinary School Enrollee. Culinary Institute of America "DISH" Member. I've always loved cooking. When I...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
nasrq.com

Flobucha, Sarasota’s First Kombucha Bar, Just opened in Gulf Gate

Flobucha is a small Kombucha brewery and taproom that produces and serves premium raw kombucha, fermented to perfection. Flobucha comes in six unique flavors that have been meticulously balanced over many months. It’s brewed with all-natural, organic ingredients, which are raw, unfiltered and never pasteurized. Introducing kombucha into your diet can enhance your overall health.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay

Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The biggest Tampa stories of 2022

This has been a big year for new restaurants, businesses, and neighborhood developments in the city of Tampa, and the greater Tampa area. We have had so many major stories over the past 12 months, but there were some that truly stood out amongst the rest. From a future surf park, to a giant shipping container shopping center and the arrival of Shaq’s big chicken, here are are our most read stories of 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian

Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
MYAKKA CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy

December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Women in tech, entrepreneurship have a new resource

Female founders have a tough time raising money; Forbes reported that women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding in 2020. Raechel Canipe, director of community engagement for Synapse Florida, is familiar with the disheartening statistics. So she became a founder herself, to help make a difference. Canipe publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL

