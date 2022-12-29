ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears kept playing Justin Fields during a sack-filled, blowout loss to the Detroit Lions

As the deficit began to grow Sunday at Ford Field and the Detroit Lions defensive line continued to pummel quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago Bears coaches had the conversation after every drive. Should the Bears leave in Fields? Even as a banged-up offensive line allowed the Lions to sack Fields seven times? Even as a game that was worth only experience for the Bears got out of hand? The ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy