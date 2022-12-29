ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New Year’s Eve can often be synonymous with drinking, and the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office took to the streets to make sure the community drove safely as festivities died down. The Traffic Unit conducted its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” saturation...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mike

After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.

The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL

