ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXiR8_0jxsgSql00

A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals.

The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17.

This game has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook (49.5) and the Bengals are home dogs with the Bills favored by 2.5 points.

In what could easily be a preview of the AFC Championship Game, this matchup promises to be a great one.

Both teams have punched their ticket to the postseason, with Buffalo winning the AFC East and looking to secure the 1-seed. The Bengals have secured a playoff spot but have yet to clinch the division and may have to win in Week 18 to do so.

Cincinnati is riding a seven game win-streak, while the Bills have won six in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31s9rR_0jxsgSql00
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

The Bills rate as the slightly better team both offensively and defensively. With one of the brightest stars in the game at quarterback in Josh Allen , the Bills average 28 points per game (fourth) and 6.2 yards per play, compared to Cincinnati’s 5.6. Allen’s 4,029 passing yards rank sixth in the league, and his 746 rushing yards rank fourth among quarterbacks. Stefon Diggs ’s 1,325 receiving yards rank fourth at the position, and Gabe Davis , Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox round out Allen’s talented weapons. Buffalo’s running game is effective with a tandem of Devin Singletary and James Cook , in addition to Allen.

But, there’s also a star on the other side of this game. Joe Burrow ’s 4,260 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns are second to Patrick Mahomes , and his 69% completion rate ranks eighth (Allen’s is only 63.4%). Tee Higgins leads the team with 1,022 receiving yards, while Ja’Marr Chase has 960 of his own across only 11 games. Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon are also threats in the receiving game, while Mixon and Samaje Perine combine for an effective rushing attack. The Bengals’ 26.1 points per game rank sixth in the league.

Both teams are also stout defensively.

Buffalo allows only 5.1 yards per play and 17.5 points per game (second), while Cincinnati yields 5.4 yards per play and 20.4 points per game (ninth).

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

  • Spread: Buffalo -2.5 (+105) | Cincinnati +2.5 (-125)
  • Moneyline: BUF (-118) | TEN (+100)
  • Total: 49.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Jan. 2, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Bills Straight-Up Record: 12-3
Bills Against the Spread Record: 7-7-1

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 11-4
Bengals Against the Spread Record: 12-3

Bet on Bengals-Bills at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread (ATS) as road favorites,  while Cincinnati is 1-0 as a home underdog. Games have gone over the total only five times for both teams.

Both teams are hot, with the reigning AFC champion Bengals looking to defend their title at home against the current Super Bowl favorite Bills. Considering Cincinnati’s ATS record, the only bet for me is Bengals plus the points.

BET: Bengals +2.5 (-125)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RavenCountry

Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Patriots vs. Dolphins Officiating Mistake

The NFL world is pretty shocked by an officiating mistake in the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday. New England appeared to force a fumble against Miami, though the Dolphins running back was ruled to have his forward progress stopped. "The Patriots forced a fumble and recovered......
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

121K+
Followers
45K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy