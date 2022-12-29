Read full article on original website
Family Friendly New Year's Eve at City Museum
Tonight is a New Year's Eve party at the city museum. This is a fun event for the whole family, with everything from video games to Karaoke. Tonight is a New Year's Eve party at the city museum. This is a fun event for the whole family, with everything from video games to Karaoke.
Families ring in new year with Winterfest in St. Louis
Thousands are celebrating the new year in Downtown St. Louis with the New Year's Eve "Neon Nights" celebration at Winterfest.
St. Louisans encouraged to ‘support local’ in New Year’s celebrations
Out with the old year, almost in with the new one. As St. Louis prepares to ring in 2023, FOX 2 spoke with local restaurants and businesses on what they're expecting this weekend.
Annual Kwanzaa celebration at St. Louis Art Museum
The St. Louis Art Museum hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration.
Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday
A memorial will be held for Demitrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday. A memorial will be held...
1st St. Louis baby of 2023 born on New Year’s Day
ST. LOUIS — Barnes Jewish Hospital welcomed St. Louis’ newest and youngest resident on New Year’s Day Sunday. Tre'Vaion Hollimon is the first baby born this year in the city. He was born shortly after 12 a.m. at BJC and weighs seven pounds and 11 ounces. This...
Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023
ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
Ring in the new year with a free ride in St. Louis
Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year's Day, including people in St. Louis.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
What You Are Doing About It: Noon Year’s Eve, Yoga Buzz, and New Era Fitness
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023. Saturday, December 31. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST. Missouri History...
Nikki Glaser, a St. Louis native comedian, returns home for the holiday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native comedian and singer Nikki Glaser returns home to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 at the Stifel Theatre. The Season 8 Masked Singer on FOX contestant previews her holiday show in Downtown St. Louis. Saturday, December 31. 8 p.m. CST. Stifel Theatre. 1400...
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
Way Out Club’s estate sale includes some St. Louis music history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Way Out Club closed in August 2021 after giving fans of the quirky bar a few months to say goodbye. Over the past 25 years, the music venue in the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue has hosted an eclectic mix of bands. Now, they are giving former patrons a chance […]
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 29 to January 4
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
The most popular stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year.
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
City of St. Louis has seen 196 homicides in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023. Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020. The city's most...
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
