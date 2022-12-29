ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Family Friendly New Year's Eve at City Museum

Tonight is a New Year's Eve party at the city museum. This is a fun event for the whole family, with everything from video games to Karaoke. Tonight is a New Year's Eve party at the city museum. This is a fun event for the whole family, with everything from video games to Karaoke.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday

A memorial will be held for Demitrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday. A memorial will be held...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023

ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces.  This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

City of St. Louis has seen 196 homicides in 2022

ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023. Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020. The city's most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy