Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Analyst Explains Why Bottom for Bitcoin ‘Could Be $10,000 or Slightly Lower’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that he expects the price of Bitcoin to fall further in Q1 2023 before bottoming out. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released on 30 December 2022, he said:. “The...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
NEWSBTC
The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse
There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why MicroStrategy Sold 704 Bitcoins on December 22
Here’s why MicroStrategy sold some of its bitcoins for the first time since it started accumulating the crypto asset in 2020. Publicly-traded business intelligence company MicroStrategy revealed that it sold part of its bitcoin stash on December 22 for tax purposes. Although the firm later purchased more bitcoins, the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
In 2023, Bitcoin Will Enter The ‘And Then They Fight You’ Stage
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”. –Attributed to Mahatma Ghandi.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move
Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NASDAQ
After a Chaotic Year for Crypto, Here’s Where Experts Say Bitcoin’s Price Is Headed Next
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. It’s been a challenging year for crypto investors. There was the recent...
CoinDesk
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022 (Part 2)
Whether it's the Taro upgrade or growth in the Lightning Network, on today’s show we’re taking a look back on the steady progress Bitcoin has made over the year, courtesy of Cory Klippsten, Tomer Strolight and Sam Callahan of Swan Bitcoin. This is Part 2 of a year-end review of Bitcoin's biggest developments in 2022.
Comments / 0