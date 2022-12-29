ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
CNBC

Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'

Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot

The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
NEWSBTC

The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse

There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
cryptopotato.com

Here’s Why MicroStrategy Sold 704 Bitcoins on December 22

Here’s why MicroStrategy sold some of its bitcoins for the first time since it started accumulating the crypto asset in 2020. Publicly-traded business intelligence company MicroStrategy revealed that it sold part of its bitcoin stash on December 22 for tax purposes. Although the firm later purchased more bitcoins, the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

In 2023, Bitcoin Will Enter The ‘And Then They Fight You’ Stage

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”. –Attributed to Mahatma Ghandi.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move

Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
CoinDesk

The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022 (Part 2)

Whether it's the Taro upgrade or growth in the Lightning Network, on today’s show we’re taking a look back on the steady progress Bitcoin has made over the year, courtesy of Cory Klippsten, Tomer Strolight and Sam Callahan of Swan Bitcoin. This is Part 2 of a year-end review of Bitcoin's biggest developments in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy