Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Rafael Nadal loses in three sets to Norrie at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal has ended a mostly successful 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon. Britain later took a 2-0 lead over Spain after Katie Swan had a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 as Poland and Kazakhstan ended level at 1-1 in Brisbane.
KTVZ
Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother detained for a month in Romania
Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother were ordered to be detained for a month on Friday as prosecutors pursued claims of human trafficking and rape. Authorities in Romania said police served search warrants on Thursday at five homes and took four suspects into custody — two Britons and two Romanians — as part of the investigation.
KTVZ
Magnus Carlsen becomes triple world champion for the third time in his career
Magnus Carlsen won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the latest landmark of his glittering career. The 32-year-old Norwegian is now the holder of all three world chess championship titles — in Classical, Rapid and Blitz — for the third time in his career, while no other player has ever won both the Rapid and Blitz titles in the same year.
KTVZ
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
KTVZ
They eat what? New Year’s food traditions around the world
New Year’s Day is meant for fresh starts. But maybe even more, it’s meant for food. As the new year arrives around the world, special cakes and breads abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
KTVZ
Best of 2023: New design hotels and luxury train routes coming soon
This was a bad, bad week for holiday travelers in the United States. First there was the raging storm that caught many people in perilous situations far from home: Here are some of their stories. Then Southwest went into an almighty days-long meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded. Insiders blame it on outdated tech.
Comments / 0