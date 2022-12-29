ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Marker to memorialize Taylor, racial justice protests

By The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fUJL_0jxsfvDV00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A historical marker has been unveiled in Kentucky that memorializes the death of Breonna Taylor, the ensuing racial justice protests that swept the city and two other deaths related to the demonstrations, officials said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attended the unveiling of the marker in Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday with family and friends of Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth, a statement from his office said.

The marker is labeled “2020 Racial Justice Protests” and says the park became a rallying place for those demanding justice after Taylor was killed during a police raid at her apartment in March 2020.

“Protesters called this space ‘Injustice Square Park’ and held demonstrations that drew global attention,” the marker says.

Racial justice protests were held in cities across the county fueled by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Taylor in Louisville and others. The Louisville marker also notes the deaths of David McAtee and photographer Tyler Gerth, who were killed in incidents related to the protests.

“The marker will in no way diminish the tremendous pain that they suffer still,” Fischer said, “but we believed it was critical that we acknowledge the history behind the tragedies of 2020, the resulting demonstrations, and reason for the important reforms and policy changes that resulted and are still underway.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man

A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
RAYWICK, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result

Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sgt. David Henderson retires after 29 years of service

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Public Affairs Officer of Indiana State Police (ISP) District 34, Sgt. David Henderson, has retired after 29 years of service. Officials say Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. ISP says after graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree […]
ORLEANS, IN
WLKY.com

How to watch the UofL - UK basketball game on WLKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Battle of the Bluegrass is back on Saturday, and here's where you can tune in for the action. TV - The game is airing on CBS - WLKY, Channel 32. Online - CBSSports.com will stream the game live. Radio - Listen to the UK Radio...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy