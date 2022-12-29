1 person in ‘serious condition’ after semitruck crash on I-69 in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is seriously injured after a semitruck and SUV collided Thursday morning on I-69 just southwest of city limits.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 between the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit and Branstrator Road.

Authorities later said an SUV had been traveling northbound on I-69 when it hit a guardrail and eventually came to rest in the driving lane, which is when a semitruck also traveling northbound struck the SUV.

The crash caused the SUV to catch fire and pushed both vehicles off the road. The SUV came to a rest in an embankment, and the semi stopped across Branstrator Road causing it to be impassable.

A towing company was called to the scene to clear both vehicles.

First responders transported both drivers to the hospital, with the driver of the SUV being in “serious” condition and the driver of the semitruck being in “fair” condition, according to police.

The interstate was closed for a couple hours while crews cleaned up the scene, but was reopened around 6 a.m.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).