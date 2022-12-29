Read full article on original website
In-state tuition for illegals but not for American citizens from other states. Yep, he's a Democrat.
Why am I reading this crap about O'Malley? Hope he's not planning to run again for president, he will only lose again.
fox5dc.com
An interview with Governor Larry Hogan as he wraps up two terms leading Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan is wrapping up two terms as the governor of Maryland in January and passing the baton to Governor-Elect Wes Moore. Hogan sat down for a one-on-one with FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald in Annapolis. Gov. Hogan says he wanted to cross the finish line...
mymcmedia.org
Top Stories of 2022: Wes Moore Makes History as Maryland’s First Black Governor
Wes Moore, who spent his early childhood in Takoma Park, was elected the next state governor, defeating Republican Dan Cox by 1.3 million to 644,00 votes. Moore becomes the first Black governor in the history of Maryland. He succeeds Republican Larry Hogan who served two terms in Annapolis. Moore, 44,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
Here Are The New Laws Going Into Effect In D.C., Maryland, And Virginia In 2023
The new year will soon be upon us, and across the Washington region, that can mean new laws going into effect. Below are some of the changes you may see. Minimum wage increase: The minimum wage in Virginia will bump up to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11. The increase is dictated by legislation passed by Democrats in 2020 that pushes the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The next increase will come in January 2025, when wages will jump to $13.50 per hour.
Insulin prices receiving a $30 cap in Maryland in 2023
It caps insulin costs for people on state regulated insurance plans at $30 for a 30-day supply. More than 12 percent of people in Maryland have diabetes.
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
foxbaltimore.com
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Flips Coin At 2022 Military Bowl, Welcomes Medal Of Honor Recipients To Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan yesterday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to an...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
WTOP
Maryland property values jump more than 20%
Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
