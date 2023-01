USC apparently is still looking for offensive line help via the transfer portal. The Gamecocks have one transfer offensive lineman accounted for in their 2023 group of newcomers. Thursday OT Marcellus Johnson (6-4 308) of Eastern Michigan put his name into the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, and USC was one of the first schools to offer. Others to offer him Thursday were Kentucky, Cal, Coastal Carolina, ODU, Louisville, Troy, Eastern Kentucky and BYU. Johnson was named MAC All-Academic Team this season and started all 13 games at left tackle.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO