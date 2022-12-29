ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

WCAX

Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, December 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
BURLINGTON, VT
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
COLCHESTER, VT
suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Tom Miller Road

PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

WCAX Bloopers 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle crashes into wall at CNB in Barton

BARTON — A 92-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Barton yesterday. The crash took place at the Community National Bank parking lot at around 4:45 p.m. According to the report, Peter Cocoros, of Barton, drove his vehicle into a wall at the bank while attempting to reverse.
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WESTMINSTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
RUTLAND, VT

