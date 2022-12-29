Read full article on original website
WCAX
Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, December 31
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month. The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco. The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WCAX
Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty homeless people are a step closer to having a warm safe shelter in Burlington. The city’s pod community got a boost on Thursday with the delivery of a building critical for the low-barrier shelter on Elmwood Avenue to open. Two trailers were delivered. They’re...
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle crashes into wall at CNB in Barton
BARTON — A 92-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Barton yesterday. The crash took place at the Community National Bank parking lot at around 4:45 p.m. According to the report, Peter Cocoros, of Barton, drove his vehicle into a wall at the bank while attempting to reverse.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
miltonindependent.com
Allen Brook close to being an impaired stream; Milton stormwater study to strategize solutions
Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream. A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion. At the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
newportdispatch.com
Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
