Read full article on original website
Related
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
live5news.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas
The lucky player scored big just in time for the holiday.
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
Virginia college student wins $1 million on $30 lottery scratcher
The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads. Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17. […]
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
thehypemagazine.com
Sports Betting in North Carolina: Is it Legal?
The topic of sports betting in North Carolina may be quite a confusing one at first glance, which is why we have listed everything you need to know about sports betting in North Carolina below, just to make life a bit easier for you eager sports bettors in North Carolina!
North Carolina state trooper in health fight after discovery of rare cancer
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, NC State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered that […]
NCDOT accepting applications for careers in aviation through end of January for summer academy
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation will be accepting applications through the end of January for its 2023 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy Grant Program. The program works to support developments in the aviation workforce with grants of up to $3,000 per academy...
WRAL
North Carolina gas tax goes up 2 cents January 1
The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices.
WXII 12
North Carolina families celebrates births of 2023 newborn babies at Novant Health
N.C. — Triad families shared the birth of their newborn as New Year rang up at midnight on Sunday. Novant Health shared these pictures with WXII 12 News.
Comments / 1