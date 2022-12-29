Read full article on original website
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: When, where, odds... and the playoff picture
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Raiders in Vegas.
Titans-Jaguars Showdown Set for Saturday Night
The matchup to determine first place in the AFC South will be the second half of an ESPN doubleheader that kicks off the final week of the 2022 NFL season.
The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios
With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ win over Colts: Richie James re-emerging
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts. Hero Daniel Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 91 yards and another two touchdowns. He subbed out of the game to a “Daniel Jones!” chant from the crowd. Zero Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, but his pick-six to Landon Collins late in the second quarter essentially ended the game. He was knocked out of the game by Kayvon Thibodeaux shortly after. Unsung hero Richie James made seven catches for 76 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, as the Giants went ahead 7-3. He has 15 catches for 166 yards over the last two games, coming back from a midseason disappearance. Stat 50 Games the Giants’ offense had gone without reaching 30 points (without any help from defense or special teams), since a 41-35 win against the Commanders in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Quote of the day “Our goal will never be just to make the playoffs. That will never be just our goal” — Brian Daboll on the Giants clinching a playoff spot but having more work to do
NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule
The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Hawaii Tracker, Week 17: Tua Tagovailoa’s season in limbo
The Dolphins fell to 8-8 without Tagovailoa on Sunday.
Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas) reach Les Schwab Invitational final with win over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Duncanville 83, Bishop Gorman 72 Four Panthers scored at least 15 points and they broke open a halftime deadlock with a 23-14 third period in a hard-fought Les Schwab Invitational semifinal win over the Gaels. Ron Holland (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cameron Barnes (17), KJ Lewis (16) and ...
San Diego State vs. UNLV live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, line, odds
Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
