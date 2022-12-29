ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios

With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win.   Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
New York Post

Heroes, zeros from Giants’ win over Colts: Richie James re-emerging

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts. Hero Daniel Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 91 yards and another two touchdowns. He subbed out of the game to a “Daniel Jones!” chant from the crowd.  Zero Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, but his pick-six to Landon Collins late in the second quarter essentially ended the game. He was knocked out of the game by Kayvon Thibodeaux shortly after.  Unsung hero Richie James made seven catches for 76 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, as the Giants went ahead 7-3. He has 15 catches for 166 yards over the last two games, coming back from a midseason disappearance.  Stat 50 Games the Giants’ offense had gone without reaching 30 points (without any help from defense or special teams), since a 41-35 win against the Commanders in Week 16 of the 2019 season.  Quote of the day “Our goal will never be just to make the playoffs. That will never be just our goal”  — Brian Daboll on the Giants clinching a playoff spot but having more work to do
Larry Brown Sports

NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule

The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. UNLV live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, line, odds

Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
