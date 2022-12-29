Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Phipps Houses Scores $225M Loan for Brooklyn Affordable Housing
Developer Phipps Houses has landed $224.6 million in financing for the second phase of its major affordable housing project in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. The New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) provided the debt for the construction of a 436-unit apartment building at 254 Euclid Avenue, one of three properties Phipps has planned for the block between Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to property records made public Thursday. PincusCo first reported news of the financing.
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings of 2022: A Brooklyn Heights Manse, a Bay Ridge Row House
Looking back at the listings that readers were drawn to in 2022, there isn’t a single neighborhood that dominated and the properties reflect a fairly wide price range. While the most expensive is a budget-busting Brooklyn Heights manse at $13.75 million, much of the list is made up of properties under the $2 million mark.
Commercial Observer
JPMorgan Lends $305M on Two Trees’ Domino Sugar Refinery Towers
Two Trees Management has landed $305.3 million in construction financing for two residential towers that are part of the developer’s long-planned Domino Sugar Refinery redevelopment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to property records filed Wednesday night. Two Trees, under the entity 346 Kent, received a $189.4 million loan from JPMorgan...
New York YIMBY
312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
therealdeal.com
These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year
There are few prestigious office corridors in Brooklyn and Queens. There is no Wall Street or Plaza District or Hudson Yards. There is no One Vanderbilt. But office buildings still exist in the outer boroughs, where landlords positioning their properties as alternatives to the high-priced space across the river are finding that some companies actually want to be there.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
Commercial Observer
Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square. The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday. Argent reported $526 million in debt for...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Fire at Brooklyn Heights high-rise injures two
A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 27-story residential tower in Brooklyn Heights just before 8 p.m. Friday night, eliciting a massive response from FDNY. Twenty units and 78 fire personnel responded at 7:59 p.m. to 140 Cadman Plaza West, a 250-unit co-op at the corner of Middagh Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
