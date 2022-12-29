Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.

