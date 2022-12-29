Read full article on original website
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
David Minton – Service 1/3/23 11 A.M.
David Minton of Marquand died Monday at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 until the time of service at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
Hillsboro Legion Adds Fortner as Assistant Coach
The Hillsboro-House Springs Post 783 American Legion Baseball program is adding Northwest High School grad Zach Fortner to its coaching staff. Chuck Johnson, chairman of the baseball committee for the Hillsboro Legion program says Fortner will be be an assistant coach for its junior team. My MO Info · Hn12292022a...
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
Farmington Sup Pleased With First Semester
(Farmington) Students in the Farmington School District return to class next week following the holidays. School Superintendent Matt Ruble says the first semester went very well. He says the credit for that goes to the students and the faculty and staff. Ruble says he’s really impressed with how Farmington students...
