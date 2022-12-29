ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fantasy Football Sleepers, Week 17: Don't overlook these options when setting your lineup

By Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoIlV_0jxsequV00

The Fantasy Football Playoffs are not the ideal time to be rolling sleepers into your lineup, though the Giants passing game came through for us last week. Here's hoping you have mostly simple decisions as you get ready for the championship game, but if not, we have some things to keep in mind this week.

Perhaps some of these sleeper calls will make more sense as DFS options, or encourage you to make a prop play. In deeper leagues they could factor as fantasy starters, but we want to be mindful of how the game is different at this time of year.

However you want to use (or ignore) the piece, we’re onto Week 17. And we’ll start with a couple of plays that are likely obvious to you.

RB Tyler Allgeier vs. Cardinals and RB Cam Akers at Chargers

The only reason I’m shoehorning these backs into this piece is because both of them are probably misranked in the industry (Akers sits at 16, Allgeier at 23). Allgeier charted as the RB7 and RB12 the last two weeks, while Akers is on a run of RB7, RB23, RB23, RB1. Both backs have double-digit touches in their back pocket, and offer goal-line equity. Allgeier probably has a better floor, given that he’s at home and the Falcons are favored over the scuffling Cardinals. But Akers should also find running lanes against a Chargers defense that’s handing out 5.3 yards per carry.

TE Cole Kmet at Lions

The Bears do not have a high-volume passing game. Justin Fields has made it to 200 yards just twice in 14 starts, and he was limited to 119 yards last week against Buffalo. That established, Fields and Kmet hooked up four times for 74 yards and two scores in the last Detroit meeting, and the Lions secondary has given out the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Kmet hasn’t seen the end zone since, but he’s still collecting a reasonable market share, and he’ll be on the field for just about every offensive snap.

QB Teddy Bridgwater at Patriots

It’s possible Bridgewater has been given a bad rap through the years, as he’s bounced from team to team. Miami is his fifth stop, but let’s acknowledge he held a passer rating over league average at Denver, Carolina and New Orleans. He’s not a hero, but he’s certainly not a zero.

Bridgewater’s two games of volume this year were relief appearances, 193 yards and a score against Cincinnati (meh) and 334 yards and two scores against Minnesota (bingo). The Patriots defense is no easy mark, but Bridgwater will get a full week to prepare as Miami’s likely starter, and he’s throwing to wideout royalty in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. I expect multiple touchdowns from well-traveled Teddy this week.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

WR Curtis Samuel vs. Browns

Normally we think of Samuel as the No. 3 passing option on a Washington offense that has a capped ceiling, but Samuel gains fantasy juice with Carson Wentz getting the start. And although Samuel doesn't look dynamic as a runner, he'll probably add to his line with a few gadgety plays; he's collected 29 rushing attempts for 140 yards and a score over the last nine weeks.

I would only consider Samuel as a fantasy starter if I were in an especially deep league that required three or more WR fills, but the Wentz appointment raised Samuel in my rankings.

DST Giants vs. Colts

The New York DST has been aggressively added in the last couple of days, but it still rests under 50 percent rostership. Even if you don’t start them yourself, you might want to block them from your opponent. The Colts offense has given away 20 or more DST points on four different occasions, including last week against the Chargers, and has been the biggest DST giveaway in cumulative points surrendered. Indianapolis struggles to protect its immobile quarterbacks, and the Colts generally lose the turnover battle. It could get messy in the Meadowlands.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS LA

Rams hit NFL low with record 11th loss by defending champion

In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday.With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games."The margin for error was really small," Rams coach Sean McVay said.The margin of defeat definitely was not.And the eighth double-digit loss of this season for the Rams (5-11) underlined the primary reasons why this consistently strong franchise over the previous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Brady, Bucs rally to beat Panthers 30-24, clinch NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs, confident they're still capable of making this a special season. Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, and Bucs (8-8) erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit for the second week in a row to clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Dolphins playoff hopes now look grim after fifth straight loss, another QB injury

The Miami Dolphins continue to limp toward the end of the season. The Dolphins fell to the New England Patriots 23-21 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in what was their fifth straight loss. With Tua Tagovailoa out once again in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are now on the outside looking in in the AFC playoff picture. They will need some serious help next week to make the postseason, something that didn’t seem remotely in doubt just a month or so ago.
Action News Jax

Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami's matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Miami led 14-10 in...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy