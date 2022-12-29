ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
People

Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now

Stock up on knife sets, stainless steel cookware, a KitchenAid stand mixer, and more, starting at $15 Now that the holidays are over, it's time to use up all those gift cards and take advantage of all the after-Christmas sales. And if you're in the market for updated kitchen essentials like knives, pots, and pans, then you'll want to check out Macy's After-Christmas Sale that's going on right now. Macy's shoppers can take advantage of most of these deals until January 2, saving up to 75 percent on...
WCVB

The best after-Christmas sales of 2022

The end of the year is approaching, and there are some brands out there either continuing or starting up sales that were happening prior to the holiday weekend. Here’s a list of some of the deals we were able to find for you to take advantage of. Adidas:. Adidas...
AOL Corp

Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
CNET

Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Massive End-of-Year Sale Includes Deep Discounts on Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Winter-Ready Cookware

At this point in the year, we’re sure the last thing you want to think about is. . After all the early Black Friday deals, Cyber Week sales, and holiday gift gathering you went through these past three months, it’s totally understandable that you’d need to take a breather. But trust us, it’s not yet time to close all those shopping tabs. Now that Christmas has passed, many of our favorite brands and retailers have launched post-holiday sales with discounts that are, in some cases, as good as those you saw after Thanksgiving. You’ll definitely want to head to Le Creuset’s website during your final spree of the year. There, you’ll find some tried-and-true cookware pieces for way less than their original prices. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so read on to see how much you can save on the iconic Dutch oven, the grill pan, and other awesome finds.
The Independent

This Salter air fryer is reduced to less than £50 in the January sales

While, in previous years, big tech has hogged the limelight during the January sales – this year, it’s the turn of air fryers. In light of the rising cost of living, energy efficiency is a top priority, and these nifty kitchen appliances are not only cheaper to run than your oven, they can help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time.From Ninja’s top-rated models to Tefal’s mid-range appliances, air fryers are shaping up to be one of Boxing Day’s hottest products.If you’ve had your eye on one of these cost-busting appliances, there’s no better time to invest...
GOBankingRates

The Best Dates of 2023 To Buy a Mattress

The right mattress is the key to a good night's sleep and better health. According to wellness community Thrive Global, a good bed can help cut down on stress, relieve aches and pains -- especially in...
WRAL News

Amazon Deals: Kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), women's fleece jacket only $16.40 (reg. $29.90), Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo.

WRAL News

Amazon Deals: Fire TV Stick 4K only $24.99 (50% off), kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), women's fleece jacket only $16.40 (reg. $29.90), Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo.

Amazon has very impressive deals including Fire TV Stick 4K only $24.99 (50% off) for Prime members, kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), pizza cutter wheel for only $9.69 (52% off), Coleman Camping Chair for $20.99 (40% off), wireless earbuds for $14.44 w/coupon, Women's Fleece Jackets for $16.40 (reg. $29.90), Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt only $13.60, Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo. and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
The Independent

Best mattress deals in the January sales 2023: Discounts on Simba, Emma, Silentnight and more

In this period of ‘Twixmas’, we can’t think of a better plan than to cosy up on the sofa – laptop at the ready for some serious sale shopping. If you’re looking to find the best deals in the end of yearsales, here at IndyBest we’re tracking the top offers and discounts online.Shoppers could find big savings on everything from TVs, gaming devices and home appliances to clothing and jewellery. The Boxing Day sales started on 26 December and saw a fairly high footfall, with consumers keen to snap up the best deals and discounts.Good quality sleep will improve your...

