Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.

In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy as a 24-year-old from Mississippi who he described as “the life of the party.” The deputy’s name was not released while they continue notifying his family.

Labat said the deputy was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he was shot.

Sheriff Labat said the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for less than a year and was part of the Grady Detention Unit.

“He was an outstanding young man. We personally recruited him from another police department down south specifically because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency,” Sheriff Labat said.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. The sheriff says he worked a shift on Wednesday night prior to the shooting.

Police told Gehlbach that someone crashed into the deputy’s car at some point during this incident and then drove away. It’s unclear who shot him.

Atlanta police say someone came forward and reported being involved in a car crash with the deputy. Investigators do not believe that person had anything to do with the shooting.

Investigators say it is unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the deputy’s death remain unclear.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlings was in Fulton County Thursday afternoon, where police were still searching for the shooter.

“We don’t know if the shooter was a pedestrian or if he was in a vehicle,” Labat said.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the deputy’s death.

