(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 52 year old Kelly J. Labruyere, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say Labruyere was driving south on Highway 67, just south of Route K, when she allowed the vehicle to run off the road to the right. The front of the SUV crashed into a rock bluff and a post. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Labruyere was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO