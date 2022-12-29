Read full article on original website
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
David Minton – Service 1/3/23 11 A.M.
David Minton of Marquand died Monday at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 until the time of service at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023
ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamala L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday
A memorial will be held for Demitrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Memorial for Demitrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday. A memorial will be held...
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to...
St. Francois County SUV Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 52 year old Kelly J. Labruyere, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say Labruyere was driving south on Highway 67, just south of Route K, when she allowed the vehicle to run off the road to the right. The front of the SUV crashed into a rock bluff and a post. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Labruyere was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
Imperial hardware store burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary at Jefferson County Lumber Co., 1000 Imperial Main St. It looked like someone forced open the front door and stole tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24,...
