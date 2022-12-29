ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve is only a couple of days away and cities across Metro Detroit are throwing celebrations for families and friends to ring in 2023. Here's a list of some events happening this weekend: New Year's Eve Kids CountdownWhen: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m. Where: Beacon Park DetroitDetails: The event features a light show, musical performances, dancers, as well as food and drinks. Families can also create free make-and-take 2023 calendars and New Year bingo cards. This event is free and open to all, both indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity inside the heated Winter Lodge tent. You can...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Café brings Yemeni coffee and culture to Garden City

This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Fares Abdulmalek, who was able to bring his love of the coffee traditions from his native Yemen to Metro Detroit during the pandemic.
The Detroit Free Press

'Hidden in plain sight'

Good morning, today is Thursday. Let's turn our attention to the youths of Detroit. According to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, unaccompanied youths under age 25 made up 9% — or roughly 500 — of the more than 5,600 individuals in Detroit on the streets or in shelters last year. Also,...
Detroit News

Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death

Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church. Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning. "While...
The Ann Arbor News

What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
CBS Detroit

School threats are happening frequently, but, what's the mental impact?

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - School threats continue to rise across America. Schools in the Metro Detroit area are no strangers to incidents as well. Every time a hoax or threat happens, does it have an effect on students?Detroit Now News talked with, Dr. Ronald Samarian, he is the Chief of Psychiatry at Corewell Health William Beaumont University in Royal Oak. According to the mental health professional, there's a difference between hearing about a threat and being in a threatening situation. As school threats are made he understands how it can trigger reactions."Students can react in a number of ways they...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
