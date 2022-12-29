Read full article on original website
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
PV Tech
‘The fork in the road is upon us’: world must act immediately to meet net zero 2050, with solar and wind set to dominate, BNEF says
As of today, less than 10% of the necessary solar and wind power needed for a 2050 global net zero scenario exists, whilst global electricity generation will need to more than triple to 80,000TWh, according to the 2022 BloombergNEF (BNEF) New Energy Outlook. The report outlined two scenarios: a Net...
maritime-executive.com
Three of Edda Wind's SOV Newbuilds Delayed
Offshore wind service vessel company Edda Wind says that two of its newbuilds vessels that were scheduled to commence operations in January will not enter service until March due to delays in the installation of key systems in Denmark. The Norwegian firm announced in regulatory filing that Edda Breeze and...
maritime-executive.com
Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations
Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
Good News Network
World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun
The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reaches 500,000 Solar Installations
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households
Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”
The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
Hyundai To Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Week
Beginning January 1, 2023, Hyundai will only sell its lineup of all-electric vehicles in Norway, the South Korean automaker has announced. Norway has been a world leader in EV adaptation, so this latest news should not come as a major surprise. Hyundai has been one of the largest automotive brands...
Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)?
Jeep is debuting more 4xe models across its lineup. Are these SUVs hybrid, plug-in hybrids, or full on EVs? The post Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Solar power can offer a superior alternative to nuclear fission for generating oxygen on the moon
NASA's unmanned Artemis mission to the moon was a small step toward the ultimate goal of sending humans to Mars and beyond. The second goal was to figure out how to settle and exploit the resources of the moon for research teams by the middle of the following decade. However,...
maritime-executive.com
Japan Launches Second Round of Large Offshore Wind Power Auctions
A week after Japan’s first large offshore wind farm went into commercial service, the government confirmed that it has opened the next round of auctions for the development of the industry. The next auction is proceeding under revised parameters designed to open the industry to more companies and provide for broader participation in the development of offshore wind farms.
Nuclear fusion can produce clean energy in the future, US scientist claims
After more than half a century of nuclear fusion research, scientists have confirmed a significant breakthrough that could pave the way for an abundant supply of clean energy in the future. Supply of Clean Energy. Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said that fusion experiments had released...
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Jalopnik
A Nissan Leaf and Solar Panels Eliminated a Winery's Electric Bill
The Nissan Leaf isn’t the flashiest electric car you can buy. It’s a relatively basic hatchback that happens to be electric. It makes a little more than 200 hp, can go about 200 miles on a charge, and doesn’t cost nearly as much as a Tesla. But that’s about all that a regular person needs out of an electric car. And it can also use its battery to charge other things, which a winery owner in Australia has used to his advantage.
Small nuclear reactors could solve data centers' sustainable power problem
Forward-looking: Data centers have become a massive industry, but many of them aren't very environmentally friendly due to their huge power demands, which are often met through the burning of fossil fuels. One proposed answer to this problem is for the facilities to use their own sustainable power sources in the form of miniature nuclear reactors.
