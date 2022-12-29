ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.

