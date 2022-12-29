ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash.

According to the report, a 2003 Peterbilt semi driven by 30-year-old Cody Huges of Scranton, Iowa, was traveling south on White Pole Road, and a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Adam Skog was northbound. The Chevy Cruze was approaching the semi and, for an unknown reason, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the semi.

Schmidt Funeral Home transported Adam Skog to the State Medical Examiner. Huges was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
