When it comes to crimes against the defenseless (children, elderly, disabled), eye for an eye punishment should apply. Of course, there must be overwhelming proof but you best believe that criminals will consider the punishment and change their minds before committing that crime. The countries that practice that Las have extremely low crime rate. I don't care about the cruelty. What about the defenseless victims that suffer? When will we stop being soft on the maniacs that prey on our children? It's sickening.
These mothers need to be careful with the men they put in their children’s lives. I wish she could be accountable for that!
It is incredibly sad an adult can be so heartless to a child!!! I hope they put that man away from a very long time.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
