Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
WRDW-TV
Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the June drowning death of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons. The family of Israel Scott said District Attorney Jared Williams met with them Friday to tell them an arrest warrant would be issued for the instructor of the lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
wfxg.com
Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
wfxg.com
Deputies cleared in death of man who died after being tased in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office has cleared the officers of criminal liability in the death of Jermaine Jones, Jr. Jones died back in October after a traffic stop. During that traffic stop, Jones fled on foot and was tased by deputies. He suffered a medical emergency on the way to jail and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
wfxg.com
Augusta University Health welcomes first baby of 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health welcomed its first baby of 2023! Riley Simone Calloway was born at 1:59am January 1, according to AU Health. Riley's mother, Elizabeth Austin, labored 31 hours before the baby girl made her appearance. "I was in labor for 31 hours, too," joked dad,...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kills 2 people in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident off US Highway 301. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mazda CXS 9 was traveling north on US Highway 301 with three people inside on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
wfxg.com
Warrant issued in drowning death of 4-year-old Israel Scott
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Friday that criminal offense occurred in the death of Israel Scott, who was found unresponsive in a pool in Burke County earlier this year. Four-year-old Israel drowned in June. After months of investigation, the DA's office has instructed the GBI...
Comments / 4