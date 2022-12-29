ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Daily Memphian

Box score: Grizzlies 118, Kings 108

NBA box score for the Sunday, Jan. 1 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings played at FedExForum in Memphis.
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (illness) available Sunday for Boston

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day due to a non-COVID illness. However, despite the ailment and change in status, he has received the green light to take the floor in a battle between the current No. 1 seeds in each conference.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smith Jr. will remain sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to play a backup role at the guard positions on Saturday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.6 minutes this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday

The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kelly Oubre (hand) out again for Hornets Monday

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre is dealing with a left hand sprain, which is why he left Thursday's game early and then missed Saturday's game entirely. Now, he is once again listed out for Monday's contest. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Taj Gibson (groin) out Sunday for Washington

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson entered the day with a questionable tag due to left groin soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the first game of 2023. In 23 games this season,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy