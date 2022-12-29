Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
The Daily Memphian
Box score: Grizzlies 118, Kings 108
NBA box score for the Sunday, Jan. 1 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings played at FedExForum in Memphis.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) available Sunday for Boston
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day due to a non-COVID illness. However, despite the ailment and change in status, he has received the green light to take the floor in a battle between the current No. 1 seeds in each conference.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smith Jr. will remain sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to play a backup role at the guard positions on Saturday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre (hand) out again for Hornets Monday
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre is dealing with a left hand sprain, which is why he left Thursday's game early and then missed Saturday's game entirely. Now, he is once again listed out for Monday's contest. In...
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson (groin) out Sunday for Washington
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson entered the day with a questionable tag due to left groin soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the first game of 2023. In 23 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
Comments / 0