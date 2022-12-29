ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD

Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
MESA, AZ
onscene.tv

One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman has died after she was struck by a car late Saturday night. Police said officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue around 8 p.m. When units arrived, they found a woman unconscious in the street. First responders pronounced her dead on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns

Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
