Anderson, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 74-year-old man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. shots were fired on Winston Drive and one person died on scene. No suspects have been identified in the case yet, however, deputies do not...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC

