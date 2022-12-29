Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 74-year-old man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. shots were fired on Winston Drive and one person died on scene. No suspects have been identified in the case yet, however, deputies do not...
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The shooting happened on Thursday night at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Maj. Nikki Carson, with the Anderson Police Department,...
Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
Upstate man dies after crash involving trash truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says, a Piedmont man who was riding in a trash truck was thrown out and trapped beneath it. The crash happened when the truck went out of control and overturned Thursday afternoon, in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
Man died after being trapped under truck in Anderson County crash, coroner says
A man was killed after a waste removal truck overturned, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Roberts Church Road. According to the coroner, Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr., 60, of Piedmont, was riding passenger in a waste...
WYFF4.com
1 person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road and Mattison Road. No other details have been released.
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
