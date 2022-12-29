ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

CBS Detroit

Following 45 years Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family including daughters and grandchildren came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve is only a couple of days away and cities across Metro Detroit are throwing celebrations for families and friends to ring in 2023. Here's a list of some events happening this weekend: New Year's Eve Kids CountdownWhen: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m. Where: Beacon Park DetroitDetails: The event features a light show, musical performances, dancers, as well as food and drinks. Families can also create free make-and-take 2023 calendars and New Year bingo cards. This event is free and open to all, both indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity inside the heated Winter Lodge tent. You can...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wellness businesses bulk back up as pandemic fears ease

Garden City — Almost a year of exercise has Tom Gayeski moving like he did when he was 19. Gayeski, 33, of Dearborn made a New Year's resolution a year ago that he would lose weight and gain muscle, and he did just that. Tipping the scales at nearly 200 pounds as 2022 began, he started lifting and doing other exercise regularly at Planet Fitness in Garden City, turning over 20 pounds of fat into muscle and losing 10 pounds overall.
GARDEN CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool

When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
DETROIT, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

