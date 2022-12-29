Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Following 45 years Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family including daughters and grandchildren came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Year’s babies: Metro Detroit hospitals announce first babies born in 2023
A couple Metro Detroit hospitals have announced the first babies who were born in 2023. Samiyah Grace was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:00:23 a.m. This cutie is estimated to be the first New Year’s baby in the Metro Detroit area. Corewell Health East. Lillith Kathryn Zimmerman was...
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve is only a couple of days away and cities across Metro Detroit are throwing celebrations for families and friends to ring in 2023. Here's a list of some events happening this weekend: New Year's Eve Kids CountdownWhen: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m. Where: Beacon Park DetroitDetails: The event features a light show, musical performances, dancers, as well as food and drinks. Families can also create free make-and-take 2023 calendars and New Year bingo cards. This event is free and open to all, both indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity inside the heated Winter Lodge tent. You can...
Buddy's Pizza ranks among the top 50 pizza places in the world
Italy may the birthplace of pizza, but you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to taste some of the best pizza in the world, a new ranking says — in fact, all you need to do is make your way to Metro Detroit.
Detroit News
Wellness businesses bulk back up as pandemic fears ease
Garden City — Almost a year of exercise has Tom Gayeski moving like he did when he was 19. Gayeski, 33, of Dearborn made a New Year's resolution a year ago that he would lose weight and gain muscle, and he did just that. Tipping the scales at nearly 200 pounds as 2022 began, he started lifting and doing other exercise regularly at Planet Fitness in Garden City, turning over 20 pounds of fat into muscle and losing 10 pounds overall.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
1 dead following New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit, police say
Detroit police say one person is dead following a triple shooting on New Year’s Day. Police say they responded to a shooting around 1:42 a.m. in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
MetroTimes
This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool
When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday
(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
fox2detroit.com
Fire damage, broken pipes at senior apartment complex in southwest Detroit still not fixed says resident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The day after Christmas a fire forced seniors out of an apartment complex in southwest Detroit. Residents said the building had long been plagued with problems and now they don't know when the new damage will be fixed. A FOX 2 interview with a resident interrupted...
allnurses.com
University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites
I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
