Colonie, NY

Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.

On December 28 around 6 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Colonie Center Mall for a reported fight involving multiple people some of whom were armed with knives or handguns. Police report the incident took place on the upper level between Macy’s and Boscov’s. During the altercation, police report to stores that were located near the fight went into a lock-down for a brief period until police arrived and isolated the incident. Police found one injured victim who suffered minor knife wounds to his hands and head during the fight. He was treated by EMS and released.

While officers were searching the mall for other involved individuals, they found a group exiting a different area of the mall. Police explain the group did have some involvement in the earlier fight however their exact role is being investigated. Officers report one person had a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, loaded with more than 20 rounds. Police explain the person, Sanders, had no permit to possess the weapon and was taken into custody.

Charges

  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, Sanders was arraigned in the town of Colonie Justice Court, and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County correctional facility pending a future hearing. Officers explain this is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you were a witness to this incident, or you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or go to the Capital Region crime stoppers website.

NEWS10 ABC

