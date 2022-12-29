ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

Man in custody after high-speed chase on Rt. 51

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSQit_0jxsdObI00

A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.

Police say Edward Reynolds took police on a wild police chase that began on Route 51 in Brentwood.

Brentwood police were alerted that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from an Avis Car Rental was traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel and heading their way.

Police spotted the vehicle around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and tried to pull the vehicle over.

But Reynolds allegedly struck an unmarked police SUV and then sped away.

Police say Reynolds then crashed into a telephone pole on Stilley Road and fled the vehicle.

But Reynolds was apprehended a short time later.

He is now facing charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing police and receiving stolen property.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Have you seen this car? Palmer Twp. police say it’s connected to shots fired incident.

Palmer Township police are looking for help from the public to track down a car connected to a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Police say someone fired shots at a home at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police posted a blurry video on the website crimewatchpa.com of a black over burgundy Subaru Forrester driving away from the incident.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Whitehall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.Police say the chase began when Brentwood Police were notified that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental was spotted traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh.According to court paperwork, officers from Brentwood were parked along Rt. 51, expecting that the vehicle could be headed their direction.The vehicle passed by officers just before 11 p.m. and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.At this point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly struck...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for suspect in New Kensington bank robbery

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police are searching for whoever robbed a bank in New Kensington on Friday night. According to police, they were called to the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road just before 5:00 p.m. The suspect allegedly threatened the workers at the bank with a gun, but no weapon was ever seen. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

New Year's morning crash, fire on Carson Street injures one

PITTSBURGH — A fiery early-morning crash on Pittsburgh's South Side sent a driver to the hospital Sunday. Police, fire crews, and emergency medical services were sent to a single-vehicle crash into a building on the 4100 block of East Carson Street just before 2 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH

State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
PLUMVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute turned into shots fired in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning. According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 3100 block of Hebron Drive for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived they found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs, torso, and arm. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. The victim's boyfriend, 25-year-old Justin Mattes, stayed on the scene and was responsible for the shooting. Mattes is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. 
PENN HILLS, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car

A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles. Their conditions were not made available. We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA
WBRE

Crash involving motorcycle sends two to hospital

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash they say involved a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash on 15th and McNair Street around 3:00 p.m. Arriving on the scene […]
HAZLETON, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Sewickley Township man fought with troopers

A Sewickley Township man is behind bars after state police said he fought with troopers during his arrest Wednesday, fled into a nearby creek and vomited in the back of a patrol unit, according to court papers. Victor J. Ford, 38, is facing numerous charges including robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault...
SEWICKLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger shooting victim identified

Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
BERWICK, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy