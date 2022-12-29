Man in custody after high-speed chase on Rt. 51

A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.

Police say Edward Reynolds took police on a wild police chase that began on Route 51 in Brentwood.

Brentwood police were alerted that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from an Avis Car Rental was traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel and heading their way.

Police spotted the vehicle around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and tried to pull the vehicle over.

But Reynolds allegedly struck an unmarked police SUV and then sped away.

Police say Reynolds then crashed into a telephone pole on Stilley Road and fled the vehicle.

But Reynolds was apprehended a short time later.

He is now facing charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing police and receiving stolen property.