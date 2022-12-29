Location of stolen camper leads to drug arrest

A drug arrest has been made in the Upstate after a search for a camper that was stolen down on the coast. The camper was reported stolen in the Myrtle Beach area last week.

Deputies in Pickens County located the camper in Easley and found a woman named Veronica Faith Fischer and her boyfriend there with the camper. The Sheriff's Office says, Fischer and her boyfriend appeared to be extremely nervous, when they made contact with them.

They were searched and Fischer was found to be in possession of two syringes full of meth. She was arrested and charged with her 3rd offense for intent to distribute methamphetamine.