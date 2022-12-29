ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

Location of stolen camper leads to drug arrest

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McNjS_0jxsdK4O00

A drug arrest has been made in the Upstate after a search for a camper that was stolen down on the coast. The camper was reported stolen in the Myrtle Beach area last week.

Deputies in Pickens County located the camper in Easley and found a woman named Veronica Faith Fischer and her boyfriend there with the camper. The Sheriff's Office says, Fischer and her boyfriend appeared to be extremely nervous, when they made contact with them.

They were searched and Fischer was found to be in possession of two syringes full of meth. She was arrested and charged with her 3rd offense for intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WSPA 7News

SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 74-year-old man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks

A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
WYFF4.com

Police investigating early morning shooting that injured man

N.C. — Officers are investigating an early morning shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened on News Year's Eve around 2 a.m. on New Leicester Highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and applied...
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy