As automakers continue to build out their electric lineups, the list of EVs that we’ve reviewed grows with it. Some, such as the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, were only OK, but why dwell on the negative? There really are some great EVs out there, and these were the best ones we drove this year. Weirdly, we didn’t review any notable ones until the summer, but hey, sometimes things just happen like that. Maybe that’ll change next year.

4 DAYS AGO