In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball showed a lot about themselves through response to first loss
Indiana women’s basketball freshman Yarden Garzon is typically mild-mannered on the floor. Whether she’s struggling or lighting it up, her stoic expression rarely changes. So when she came away with a steal in overtime against Nebraska and let out a roar, it spoke volumes. Indiana pulled away from...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball outlasts Nebraska in overtime
BLOOMINGTON — Coming off its first loss of the season, Indiana women’s basketball faced a big test. The fourth-ranked Hoosiers hosted Nebraska, one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And the Cornhuskers pushed IU hard. The game was tight the entire way, with neither team leading by more than seven points in regulation.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football transfers roundup: How did Hoosiers who entered the portal after 2021 fare?
The transfer portal, through both incoming and outgoing activity, played a big part in shaping Indiana football’s 2022 roster. With that in mind, here’s a look at how those outgoing transfers from 2021 fared after entering the portal. QB Michael Penix Jr. Penix raised eyebrows across the country...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Tamar Bates
With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. Today we look at sophomore guard Tamar Bates. See also: Jordan Geronimo. Tamar Bates’ traditional numbers...
Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
Indiana football: Tom Allen lays out Hoosiers' QB plans this offseason
With the bulk of Indiana football's 2023 recruiting class already signed and arriving to campus within the next few weeks, the most prominent question that still lingers for the Hoosiers is at quarterback. As of Dec. 30, Indiana has just two healthy scholarship quarterbacks on its roster, both of which are underclassmen, and a returning veteran that recently underwent a significant knee surgery.
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
readthereporter.com
Taking their time to get it right
NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
