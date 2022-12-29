ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball outlasts Nebraska in overtime

BLOOMINGTON — Coming off its first loss of the season, Indiana women’s basketball faced a big test. The fourth-ranked Hoosiers hosted Nebraska, one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And the Cornhuskers pushed IU hard. The game was tight the entire way, with neither team leading by more than seven points in regulation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Tamar Bates

With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. Today we look at sophomore guard Tamar Bates. See also: Jordan Geronimo. Tamar Bates’ traditional numbers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen lays out Hoosiers' QB plans this offseason

With the bulk of Indiana football's 2023 recruiting class already signed and arriving to campus within the next few weeks, the most prominent question that still lingers for the Hoosiers is at quarterback. As of Dec. 30, Indiana has just two healthy scholarship quarterbacks on its roster, both of which are underclassmen, and a returning veteran that recently underwent a significant knee surgery.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville

JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission

Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Taking their time to get it right

NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
INDIANA STATE
bestattractions.org

Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy