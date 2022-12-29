ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Watch: Michigan's First Two Possessions vs. TCU Ended in Disaster

The Wolverines had a less than ideal start to the College Football Playoff. Michigan had a tough start to the Fiesta Bowl. First, the Wolverines drove all the way down to the red zone on their first possession, ultimately ending up in a 4th-and-goal situation from the two-yard line. Then, after calling a timeout, Michigan appeared to run a version of the “Philly Special,” but it backfired as TCU seemed fully prepared for the play.
TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines normally play on grass and FieldTurf, respectively. The hits just keep on coming for college football’s major bowl games. offensive tackle Gerald Mincey suggested the Orange Bowl had poorly accommodated the Volunteers, the Fiesta Bowl took repeated flak from fans and analysts for its slippery playing surface as Michigan and TCU clashed at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
