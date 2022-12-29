The Wolverines had a less than ideal start to the College Football Playoff. Michigan had a tough start to the Fiesta Bowl. First, the Wolverines drove all the way down to the red zone on their first possession, ultimately ending up in a 4th-and-goal situation from the two-yard line. Then, after calling a timeout, Michigan appeared to run a version of the “Philly Special,” but it backfired as TCU seemed fully prepared for the play.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO