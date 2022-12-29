ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
NEW YORK STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
QUEENS, NY
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo

Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
COLORADO STATE
