Related
Advocate
George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
GOP Rep-elect George Santos reportedly divorced a woman 2 weeks before running for office in 2019 despite suggesting he's been 'openly gay' for a decade
The new revelations about George Santos' 2019 divorce add to a litany of existing questions about his background and resume.
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Rudy Giuliani Records Bizarre New Year's Eve Video From Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump's personal lawyer was drowned out by a cover band playing "Footloose."
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson's false "pedophilia" attack on Katie Porter blows up in his face
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, falsely accused Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., of saying that "pedophilia isn't a crime" when Porter actually said that LGBTQ people have been wrongly branded on social media as "groomers" and "pedophiles." Porter was speaking with Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, about the group's...
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Former President Taken into Custody By Country
Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo
Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
Over 30 former lawmakers demand ethics investigation of members of Congress with ties to Jan. 6
Dozens of former House lawmakers are calling for an Office of Congressional Ethics review of sitting members of Congress who "played a role” in the Capitol riot and are demanding accountability.
New York Post
Bankman-Fried’s parents scrutinized over court antics as FTX confirms they ‘received payments’
The actions of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s law professor parents are under heavy scrutiny this week following the former billionaire’s arrest on an array of federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford University, raised eyebrows on Tuesday with their behavior at their son’s...
George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
