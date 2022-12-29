Read full article on original website
Related
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Mum sparks debate by refusing to stay with sick daughter in hospital over Christmas
A mum has sparked a heated debate by refusing to stay with her sick daughter in hospital over Christmas. Although this might sound like the ultimate bad parenting move, it's all about the context. Reddit user u/Hospitalthrowaway532 started an AITA (Am I the A**hole?) thread to discuss a rather unfortunate...
ETOnline.com
Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts to Manchester Children's Hospital 5 Years After Concert Bombing
Thank u, Ariana! The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity announced on Twitter on Dec. 26 that pop star Ariana Grande donated Christmas gifts for patients. Grande has a well-established connection with the hospital charity since the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that occurred at her concert and left 22 people dead.
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Woman confused by boyfriend's Christmas present after she asked for Dyson hairdryer
A woman asked her boyfriend for a coveted Dyson AirWrap hair dryer for Christmas but when she unwrapped her present on 25 December, she was left stunned. Grace Martinez – like many women – had the hair care appliance at the top of her list this festive season, which can sell for up to £479.99.
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
People left in absolute disbelief after mum shares how old she actually is
Ever looked at someone who's so youthful and radiant that you just NEED to know their secret?. One American mother has shocked her followers by sharing her age on one of her TikTok videos, highlighting the ways to 'successfully grow older':. Kelly LaVallie (@Kelly_Lavallie) has over 250,000 followers on the...
Mum finds ‘missing’ son in chimney after he went to go find Santa
As if Christmas weren't stressful enough for parents of young kids, one mum was left in a panic after noticing her child had gone missing. However, the concern soon turned to laughter after realising he was stuck up the chimney. Why? To try and find Santa, of course. Kierra Madison...
Upworthy
Dad in wheelchair joins other dads on stage to dance with his little girl and it's so beautiful
This is probably the most beautiful father-daughter dance one will get to watch on the internet today. The video posted on Reddit starts with the text overlay, “Daddy was hit by a drunk driver, but doesn’t let it stop him from dancing with his little girl.” In the video, the child is in a ballet dress and is picked by her father who moves her back and forth while he is in a wheelchair. Then he twirls her around, after which he puts her on his shoulder and moves the wheelchair around. Then, she gets down and does a few steps. The video ends with her sitting on her father’s lap and waving goodbye. Meanwhile, there were two other fathers who were performing the same act with their daughters on stage.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'heartbreaking' true story Big Boys Don't Cry
Netflix fans have taken to social media to praise a new, emotional film on the platform that's left them in tears. Big Boys Don't Cry is a 2020 film that hit the streaming platform on 23 December and explores the abuse that took place at St Leonard's children's home in Essex. Watch the trailer below:
Woman surprises parents at airport with the news that they are going to be grandparents
Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”
People can’t decide whether to laugh or cry at only song grandma with dementia remembers
TikTok viewers can't decide whether to laugh or cry after watching a video of a grandma with dementia singing the only song she remembers. Grandma Ruby has her own TikTok account where content is uploaded of her life to over 14,000 followers on the popular social media platform. In a...
iCarly fans are finding resurfaced scene seriously disturbing in hindsight
ICarly fans have been left questioning the appropriateness of one scene in the popular kids show after watching it back as adults. The Nickelodeon comedy series was a favourite for many kids growing up in the noughties when the possibilities of the internet were just becoming apparent and Sam, Carly, and Freddie made the most of it by becoming viewers' favourite content creators.
Mum who 'deliberately ruined Christmas dinner' for her family is slammed by fellow parents
Well, one mum - who apparently has a long history of ‘ruining the Christmas dinner’ - has been slammed online by her daughter after she ‘forgot to defrost the turkey’. Yikes, you can imagine the carnage can’t you?. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet, the furious...
Zac Efron fans lovestruck after he shares heartwarming birthday post for sister
Zac Efron has melted fans’ hearts after posting a sweet snap to mark his little sister Olivia’s birthday, with people joking that their ovaries are now 'on fire' thanks to the star. The 35-year-old High School Musical alum uploaded the adorable snaps to his 56 million-strong following on...
Khloe Kardashian finally shares baby boy's face in Christmas photo
The Kardashian's are not usually ones to be away from the spotlight, and they usually provide fans with a few Christmas pictures during the holiday season. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a second child with cheating ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July. While the pregnancy and...
BBC
Doncaster surgery sends cancer text instead of festive message
A GP surgery accidentally told patients they had aggressive lung cancer instead of wishing them a merry Christmas. Askern Medical Practice sent the text message to people registered with the surgery in Doncaster on 23 December. Sarah Hargreaves, who was waiting for medical test results, said she "broke down" when...
Jamie Laing rushed to hospital after allergic reaction to puppy
Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been rushed to hospital following an allergic reaction to his new puppy Bobbie. The news came after Laing's fiancée Sophie Habboo shared the information on Instagram on Wednesday (28 December), revealing that his asthma had become 'out of control' after adopting their new four-legged friend.
BBC
Boy, 11, dies after bike collides with bus in Bolton
An 11-year-old boy has died after his bike collided with a bus in Bolton. Greater Manchester Police was called to Vernon Street near the town centre at about 13:40 GMT. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the driver of the bus is...
Tyla
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0