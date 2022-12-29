Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO