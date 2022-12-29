Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas rings in 2023 with ‘Let’s Go Big’ fireworks spectacular up and down the Strip
Fireworks launched at midnight from the rooftops of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, dazzling revelers as they celebrated the arrival of 2023.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Cannabis Lounges, $3.2 Billion in 2023 Projects
The Las Vegas Strip somehow came through the covid pandemic stronger than it was in 2019. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report both made major moves with MGM selling Mirage and buying Cosmopolitan while Caesars rebranded Bally's under its Horseshoe Brand.
news3lv.com
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
Early returns: MountainView Hospital claiming Las Vegas valley’s first baby for New Year
Early returns show MountainView Hospital welcoming Las Vegas valley's first baby for 2023.
963kklz.com
The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas
Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
KTNV
NICU Babies help ring in 2023 in the Las Vegas valley at MountainView Hospital
MountainView Hospital is celebrating New Year's Eve with adorable photos of NICU babies. In their own words, Mountainview NICU has the "best bottle service in town!"
news3lv.com
Catch Yachtley Crew at KAOS at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Yachtley Crew is reeling you in for a one-of-a-kind performance tonight. They joined us in the studio Friday morning to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
Fox5 KVVU
What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley. FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:. EARLY 2023. The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a...
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is almost here, and many will be celebrating in style in Las Vegas with a massive firework show. Fireworks will be shot off from eight different locations, with more than 400,000 people expected for America’s Party 2023. Fireworks will go off from the...
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
At Last, Master Kim’s Korean BBQ Looks to Springtime for an Opening
Restaurateur Freddy Hwang’s project has faced delays but will open this year
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
‘I want to save lives’: Man hit by car in central Las Vegas valley calls for safer streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man hit and nearly killed by a car in the central valley spoke with 8 News Now Thursday, as he and his family call for safer roads in Southern Nevada. “I really don’t remember much,” Hal Goldblatt said. Weeks after Goldblatt was hit and nearly killed by a car while […]
KTLA.com
‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR
MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
