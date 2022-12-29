ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas

Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is almost here, and many will be celebrating in style in Las Vegas with a massive firework show. Fireworks will be shot off from eight different locations, with more than 400,000 people expected for America’s Party 2023. Fireworks will go off from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Buffalo's Fire

MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV

