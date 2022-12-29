Read full article on original website
Related
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Tips For Incorporating Green Into Your Home Decor
She may be famous for her farmhouse chic neutrals, but HGTV design pro Joanna Gaines is also quite fond of one of nature's most versatile colors.
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
SignalsAZ
Best Flooring Options to Replace Pet-Damaged Carpet
As a pet owner, you know that accidents happen. There are a variety of reasons why our four-legged friends do their business or act out inside the house and on the floor. Maybe they’re marking their territory, or their anxiety may be manifesting in their clawing at the carpet.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
HGTV's Michel Smith Boyd Shares Budget Tips For Creating A Luxurious Home – Exclusive
Designer Michel Smith Boyd of HGTV's "Luxe for Less" comes from a modest background and has advice on how homeowners can create a luxurious home on a budget.
Home Renovation Mistakes that Can Damage a Home's Value
After you have spent many years in the same home staring at the same four walls, it only makes sense to want to make improvements to increase your home's resale value, though many renovations can cost you more money in the long run. Thinking of your home as a future investment in your family's future, keep in mind that just because you see something as an improvement, that doesn't mean that a potential buyer will feel the same way.
aarp.org
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal
Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Home Upgrades That Are A Waste Of Money, According To HGTV Star David Bromstad
Upgrading your home is a normal part of homeownership, but which changes are worth the time and money? David Bromstad says these upgrades are a waste of money.
Comments / 0