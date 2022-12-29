ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cardi B, Offset head to Big SNOW at American Dream in NJ with their kids

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8AAh_0jxsaqlf00

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cardi B, Offset and their kids hit the slopes at Big SNOW in the American Dream mall on Tuesday.

Cardi B posted video to her Instagram of Offset and son Wave, bundled up in coats. Daughter Kulture took a two-hour ski lesson, according to a Big SNOW spokesperson.

“Who needs Colorado when @americandream it’s right there,” Cardi B posted to her Instagram stories.

While there, they also grabbed burgers and Orange Fanta MrBeast Burger at American Dream.

This wasn’t the family’s first trip to the mall. They’ve been to the water park and have gone shopping .

Cardi B owns a home in nearby Tenafly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

PIX11

