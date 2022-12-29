Cardi B, Offset head to Big SNOW at American Dream in NJ with their kids

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cardi B, Offset and their kids hit the slopes at Big SNOW in the American Dream mall on Tuesday.

Cardi B posted video to her Instagram of Offset and son Wave, bundled up in coats. Daughter Kulture took a two-hour ski lesson, according to a Big SNOW spokesperson.

“Who needs Colorado when @americandream it’s right there,” Cardi B posted to her Instagram stories.

While there, they also grabbed burgers and Orange Fanta MrBeast Burger at American Dream.

This wasn’t the family’s first trip to the mall. They’ve been to the water park and have gone shopping .

Cardi B owns a home in nearby Tenafly.

