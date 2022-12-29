DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”

