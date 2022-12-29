Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Newly elected Iowa AG asks current staffers to resign
The new Iowa Attorney General wants to clean house. The Gazette reports that Brenna Bird, the Republican who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom Miller in the November election, has asked for the resignation of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign.
KIMT
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2022 One of the Driest on Record for the State of Iowa
(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says 2022 is going down as the 25th driest in Iowa over the past 150 years of record keeping. “We only had three months of above-average precipitation, and overall across the state for 2022, total precipitation is around 27.3 inches, which is eight inches below average.”
KIMT
Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history
DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
kmaland.com
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Iowa: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Many states in the United States introduced their first flags at the turn of the twentieth century. When it came time to design a flag for Iowa, the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved, as they had in a number of other states. In 1917, Iowa’s flag, a multicolored banner with a white canton, was created by Mrs. Dixie Cornell Gebhardt. In 1921, the Iowa State Legislature formally recognized the flag.
Ice Storm moving into Iowa Monday afternoon; thunderstorms in southern Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northern Iowa on Monday, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines Monday night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create dangerous accumulations of […]
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Iowa Attorney General Looks to Hire More Prosecutors, Create Cold Case Unit
Brenna Bird, Iowa Republican Candidate for Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa’s attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued for much of viewing area Monday into Tuesday
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in addition to power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
aarp.org
Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus
Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
Iowa Just got $5 Million Richer Thanks to… JUUL?
I remember the use of JUULs becoming a thing when I was in college. A few people did it here and there, but I wasn't particularly surrounded by it. It truly struck me how big of a problem it was -- or could be -- when a girl I was friends with told me the first thing she did when she woke up in the morning was hit her JUUL. She needed the nicotine, supposedly.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Comments / 0