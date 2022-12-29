ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
DAVENPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Beloved Dunedin teacher dies days after severe fall

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Students and staff at Dunedin High School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. Beloved father, husband, and educator, Ryan Vaught, 40, died the day after Christmas from a traumatic brain injury. He was a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Iraq war and taught...
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy