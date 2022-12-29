Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
fox13news.com
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist
Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
WSVN-TV
Tampa teacher texts passengers from canceled Southwest flights, helps 50 find their luggage
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida teacher put her lesson planning to the test outside of the classroom when she helped total strangers find their luggage after their Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled. More than 100 Southwest flights were canceled at Tampa International Airport over the last week, and customers...
St. Pete revelers ring in 2023 at the pier
St. Pete is ticking down the minutes to the new year, ready to celebrate just like the rest of the world has been doing all day.
Mysuncoast.com
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
fox13news.com
Etching artist to bring colorful Florida birds to Tampa Bay History Center exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. - Brilliant images of some of the birds that help make Florida such a colorful place were created using a centuries-old process. They will soon be at the center of a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. John Costin works to fill tiny crevices in a...
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
fox13news.com
Beloved Dunedin teacher dies days after severe fall
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Students and staff at Dunedin High School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. Beloved father, husband, and educator, Ryan Vaught, 40, died the day after Christmas from a traumatic brain injury. He was a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Iraq war and taught...
